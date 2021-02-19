Alexis Kerr’s inner strength and determination led her to Hallmark

In February 2021, Alexis Kerr was named the new vice president of Hallmark’s Mahogany brand, a greeting card line that has honored and celebrated Black culture for more than 30 years. This move comes as the company invests in building the brand up as more than a greeting card line. Mahogany launched a giveaway of one million cards in celebration of Black History Month. The newest collection, Uplifted & Empowered, captures the beauty, significance and power of Black lives with themes including pride in self, community, empowerment, inspiration, faith and solidarity.

Learn more about this powerhouse businesswoman and what motivates her to succeed in the interview below.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

My inner strength. The civil unrest and social injustices that plague the workplace and community are painful issues, but I refuse to let it impact my performance, focus, or attitude. My strength has allowed me to work through workplace injustices such as pay inequities and microaggressions.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

Reaching back is quintessential, especially at a time like this. The laws have changed over the last couple of decades as we think about affirmative action, so now more than ever, we have to mentor our young ladies of color, so they’re prepared for leadership.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

I’m empathetic and personally care about my coworkers and their families. I truly see their humanity despite differences. I want them to come to work knowing I’m here to empower and create opportunities.

