‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Kelly McCreary is pregnant with her 1st child

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Kelly McCreary is expecting her first child with her director husband Pete Chatmon.

The 40-year-old actress — who is best known for portraying Dr. Maggie Pierce in the hit ABC medical drama — shared a picture of her pregnancy test on Instagram to announce the couple’s happy news.

She captioned the post: “When being late comes right on time. … Surprise! WE’RE HAVING A BABY! Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you! (sic)”

Pete added to his own page: “This Is My Favorite Monday Post Of All Time. So Excited To Grow Our Family And Add Dad To My Resume.”

When confirming the news to People, McCreary gushed: “We are really excited to share that my husband and I are expecting our first little one.”

The “Station 19” star — who she married in 2019 after meeting on the set of “Grey’s Anatomy” two years prior — admitted it was a “shock” that she fell pregnant so easily.

“I actually screamed in shock when I saw pregnant. I mean, I just wasn’t expecting it. I had really been mentally and emotionally preparing myself for the possibility that it might take us some time to conceive. So, I was genuinely shocked,” she said.

The actress gushed how “lucky” she is to have a spouse who is so “eager” to become a father.

The “Life” star added: “I’m very lucky to have a partner who is just rah, rah, eager for this child to come into our life and find out all of the ways that being parents will disrupt and challenge everything that we have planned.”

“But because we are doing it together, we will be able to roll with it. And because this child is so desired and so loved, whatever happens, will be the right thing, and we’ll make it work.”