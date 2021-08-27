‘Insecure’ returns in October for 5th and final season

“Insecure” fans everywhere will finally get to see if Issa and Lawrence actually do end up together as the show returns for its fifth season this October. The news is bittersweet because this will also be the show’s final season.

The show premiered on HBO in 2016 and stole the hearts of many, from its very Black soundtrack that’s just as integral to the show as your favorite character, to talks of race politics in the workplace, the beloved comedy-drama has managed to be consistently relatable.

“Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end. We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience,” Rae announced in a media statement. “I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Yvonne Orji revealed that fans will be taken on an emotional whirlwind throughout the season (as if that’s something new). “With every episode of every season, our fans will be upset at something and then they will be happy at other things, and they will be stewing over other things,” she explained. When asked to sum up the season in four words she landed on: unearthing, shedding, fulfilling, and growing. “Unearthing a lot of different things, emotions, feelings — unearthing desires, wants. There’s a lot of things going on,” the actress said.

