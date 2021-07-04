Check out Converse’s classic Chuck Taylor sneaker redesigned by Issa Rae

Hollywood boss lady Issa Rae recently had the chance to show off her swag and put her spin on Converse’s classic Chuck Taylor sneaker. The “Insecure” creator collaborated with artist Nick Fulcher for Rae’s first-ever customizable collection with Converse by You, as part of the ongoing Converse All Stars Program.

Customized in a few different colors, the sneakers were designed with different phrases that represent Rae’s perspective on life and the motivational mantras that she personally lives by. Some of the phrases on the sneakers are “Take Up More Space,” “Focused,” “Late Nights” and “Run With It.” Showing love to her California lifestyle, each shoe also has a palm tree on the back of the heel as well.

“It was important to me to have L.A. represented, to create a shoe that felt as good to the soul, mind and spirit as it looked to wear. And to have space for the wearer to fill in their own part of the story, their own why. It was all about empowering the next generation to get up and do what it is they aspire to do. So the team took some of my personal affirmations and approaches to life, and put them into the design of the shoe,” Issa Rae told Variety.

Shoe fans can customize their kicks to fit their moods and personalities at Converse.com. The Issa Rae By You Converse collection is available in high and low top and in kid and adult sizes. The adult sizes cost $115. Rae also drew from her Haitian heritage to help inspire her designs.

“[I’m] excited to share my collaboration with @Converse for Issa Rae By You! The limited-edition collection is centered around my daily affirmations and manifestations. Much love to the genius visionary, @nonibizz, and to the incredible designer, @NickyChulo for bringing the concept to life so beautifully. Each shoe can be customized with the words and phrases that empower and motivate me. Check it out now on converse.com,” Issa Rae posted on Instagram.

Check out a few photos of the collection below.