Issa Rae signs on to play Spider-Woman

Despite signing a $40 million deal with HBO earlier this year to make 18 movies and TV shows, Issa Rae still found time to star in one of her all-time favorite movies.

The multi-hyphenate maven, who said she has adored everything Spider-Man since she was three years old, will now join the continued cartoon series “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rae will take on the voice of Jessica Drew, the character who doubles as Spider-Woman.

Even though aspects of the cartoon series are being kept in absolute secrecy, Rae did share the Hollywood Reporter story on her Instagram page over the weekend.

“The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade,” Issa wrote on her Instagram story. “A dream come true.”

“Since the third grade, I’ve loved Spider-Man, comic books, memorabilia, everything,” she added in a Variety interview in February 2021.

The renowned show creator, writer, producer, director, actress and executive also shared a congratulatory text from a friend.

“B—- you ’bout to for real be Spider-Woman,” the text read to Rae from a woman named Desiree. “Your weird a– obsession has paid off!!! I am so f—ing hyped for your spidey a–.”

THR reports that Shameik Moore will return as the voice of Miles Morales better known as Spider-Man, while Hailee Steinfield will return as the character Spider-Gwen.

The cartoon series is scheduled to debut on Oct. 7, 2022.