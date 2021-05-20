Issa Rae recalls how Nipsey Hussle mended her relationship with Lauren London

Hollywood trailblazer Issa Rae graces the June cover of Vanity Fair magazine and told the publication that the late Nipsey Hussle intervened in a disagreement between her and Lauren London. In so doing, he helped mend their friendship.

The drama all started when Rae was talking with television executives and they suggested that London star in her now hit HBO series “Insecure.” The show premiered in 2016 despite being partially based on Rae’s YouTube series, “Awkward Black Girl.” Rae disagreed about the ATL star possibly being involved in the project at the time, which led to their strained relationship.

“One of my biggest regrets, naming her. She took offense to that,” explained the television producer to the magazine.

The beef was squashed when the late rapper told Rae she should just talk to his girlfriend, London, while they all were in attendance at Diddy’s 50th birthday party.

“He was like, ‘You should just talk to her. Let me set it up.’ It actually sparked an amazing two-hour conversation. We had so much in common. She was like, ‘People don’t understand, I’m an awkward Black girl.’ In the same way that I was upset about the limited portrayal of Black women. She was like, ‘People do the same thing to me.’ I completely get that,” added Rae.

“Insecure” returns later this year for its fifth and final season on HBO and Rae has more projects in the pipeline with the network as well. Rae, HBO Max and Miramax are reviving “Project Greenlight,” which will focus on female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a film. Rae, who also serves as executive producer on the new series, will appear in each episode and mentor the producers. “Project Greenlight” aired for two seasons on HBO from 2001-2003 before moving to Bravo in 2005.

“I want this version of the show to make filmmaking feel attainable,” she told Vanity Fair.