Issa Rae blasts hater who said she’s not cute

Issa Rae had time for the clapback this Sunday morning.

The multifaceted movie and TV maven blasted a hater after she called her “unattractive” in a tweet on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Normally, the “Insecure” creator wouldn’t give haters the time of day as this is not the first time her looks have been called into question. Besides, Rae just signed a five-year, $40 million deal with Warner Bros./HBO to develop more than 18 movies and TV shows, so she should be too busy.

But there was something about this particular woman that pricked Rae’s sensibilities.

“Issa Rae is not an attractive woman to me and that is okay. Every black person ain’t [sic] attractive,” the person wrote on Friday, May 21. “Also, she will never know who I am and even if she did it doesn’t matter because I don’t want to f— her or be hired by her.”

Rae got wind of the woman’s words – and got a look at her face – and then reposted the insulting comment and photo. It didn’t make sense to Rae that the woman would disparage her face when they share an uncanny resemblance.

“Okay, but we look the same?” Rae said incredulously on Twitter. “The f—?”

Rae then added, “Not my cousins publicly disrespecting me.”

Soon thereafter, throngs of Rae fans lowered the boom on the critic for hating on a successful black woman.

“Issa Rae is fine … y’all get on this app and just say ANYTHING,” one person said on Twitter, while another added: “Me, praying tonight to wake up tomorrow and be as ‘unattractive’ as Issa Rae.”

On Sunday, the woman who goes by @ _ParadiseParis seemingly orchestrated the conundrum and then purposefully exploited her newfound attention at Rae’s expense when she posted these two tweets.

Bruh half these media people built themselves up from tearing down black people relentlessly — revenuee (@revenuee2) May 23, 2021