Finally: Kanye West releases ‘Donda’ album

Controversial rapper Kanye West has finally released the long-awaited and much-ballyhooed album Donda, more than a month after its originally scheduled release date.

The album was originally scheduled for a July 23, 2021, release, according to Rolling Stone. However, the famously fastidious Yeezy was far from satisfied with his finished product. Therefore, the perfectionist hammered out the kinks with a makeshift studio and a team of musicians.

Almost on reflex, the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian West bunkered himself within the cavernous confines of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in July and reworked and tweaked the album with the help of a cavalcade of star collaborators.

Ye also hosted two sold-out listening parties in the stadium that’s mostly reserved for the Falcons NFL team and the United soccer squad. He reportedly paid $1 million a day to live in the stadium for more than two weeks, before returning to his Chi-town stomps and putting together a third and final listening party.

According to TMZ, the album has a dizzying 26 songs when most albums dropped by major stars hover around 10 singles. The list of Donda cuts are as follows:

“Donda Chant,” “Jail,” “God Breathed,” “Off the Grid,” “Hurricane,” “Praise God,” “Jonah,” “Ok Ok,” “Junya,” “Believe What I Say,” “24,” “Remote Control,” “Moon,” “Heaven and Hell,” “Donda,” “Keep My Spirit Alive,” “Jesus Lord,” “New Again,” “Tell the Vision,” “Lord I Need You,” “Pure Souls,” “Come to Life,” “No Child Left Behind,” “Ok Ok, Pt. 2,” “Junya, Pt. 2,” “Jesus Lord, Pt. 2.”

Amplifying the drama and intrigue is the fact that archrival Drake is due to release his album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday, Sept. 3, setting up for a colossal showdown on the Billboard charts and in popular culture