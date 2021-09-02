Want to have brunch in New York? Try 1 of these Black-owned spots

Brunch is easily the highlight of any week. Bottomless mimosas, great food, and the ambiance to match? You simply can’t beat it. The only thing better than brunch is brunch at a Black-owned spot — and we’ve got you covered for all things Black-owned brunch in New York. Here are seven you can check out for your weekend brunch plans.

Chocolat

A fusion restaurant offering American, Italian, and Thai cuisine, Chocolat is right at the center of Harlem. Known for their delicious red velvet pancakes, the restaurant has an extensive brunch menu. The atmosphere is as amazing as the food, and if you are looking to turn up, they do have a great playlist on during weekend brunch.

The Row Harlem

With its exposed brick walls and beautiful chandeliers, The Row Harlem is definitely more of an upscale experience. They offer all the brunch favorites like chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and french toast, but their red velvet waffles have a bit of a twist: oreo. The restaurant also has a signature cocktail menu crafted by a mixologist.

Kokomo

Located in Williamsburg, Kokomo’s sophisticated cuisine, ambiance, and music transport patrons to the islands of the Caribbean. They offer a brunch special Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $55 where you get one entree of your choosing and bottomless mimosas for 90 minutes. The eatery has only been open a little over a year now and has managed to amass 31k followers on their Instagram, so make sure you reserve a table in advance.

Red Rooster

If you want to be immersed in Harlem culture, Red Rooster is the place to go as it is an ode to the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s with its live music from local artists, special guests, decorative art, and of course, the food. The restaurant offers typical brunch items and more savory options like their pan-fried catfish and crispy bird sandwich.

Amy Ruth’s

Voted the #2 best chicken and waffles spot in the country, Amy Ruth’s is known for its home-style southern cuisine. This is one of the best places you can go in NYC for authentic soul food. Just make sure you get there early because it gets crowded very quickly.

Savvy Bistro and Bar

The concept of Savvy Bistro and Bar was inspired by the soul of New Orleans and the breeze of the Caribbean. Located in the heart of Crown Heights, the restaurant offers an upscale casual dining experience and bottomless options for brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those with dietary restrictions don’t have to miss out either as they offer vegan options.

Shane’s Brooklyn

With a live DJ during brunch and outdoor dining options, you can’t go wrong with stopping by Shane’s Brooklyn. You’ll go for the delicious food but stay for the vibes.