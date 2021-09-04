Black inmate used as guinea pig for unapproved drug without his knowledge

An unspecified number of inmates at Arkansas’ Washington County jail who contracted COVID-19 unknowingly became part of a doctors testing of a drug that federal official warn against taking for COVID-19. 29-year-old Edrick Floreal-Wooten was one of them.

According to CBS News “An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly.” But the inmates deny it.

“They said they were vitamins, steroids and antibiotics,” Floreal-Wooten told CBS News. “We were running fevers, throwing up, diarrhea … and so we figured that they were here to help us. … We never knew that they were running experiments on us, giving us ivermectin. We never knew that.”

