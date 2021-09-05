Michael Strahan connects with Deion Sanders and supplies HBCU with new suits

Deion Sanders has long been known for his swag on and off the football grid and he brought that flavor with him when he signed on as head football coach at Jackson State University in Mississippi earlier this year. Since his arrival, he’s had the school’s practice field remodeled and is in talks to get a new stadium for the school.

Helping to elevate standards so HBCUs can compete with their white counterparts, Deion is bringing attention to Black schools and their sports programs. Keeping the momentum going, Deion Sanders reached out to fellow NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan to help provide student-athletes with brand-new custom-made suits before they arrived in Miami for the Orange Blossom Classic to square off against the Florida A&M Rattlers today, Sept. 5.

Sanders’ motto is “If you look good, you feel good,” and he has the slogan posted throughout his training facilities. Strahan is a longtime partner of Men’s Wearhouse and has his own line of suits through the brand. Strahan launched his brand in 2015 alongside business partner and SMAC Entertainment cofounder Constance Schwartz-Morini.

“When Coach Prime (@deionsanders) took the job at Jackson State, an HBCU, I told him whatever he needed, we got him. Proud to share when his team arrived in Miami for the @orangeblossomfc, my line @mbymichaelstrahan provided his entire team with custom suits. As an HBCU alum, I understand the uphill battle our schools face. It was our honor to provide these kids with a way to show up in unity and style for their first game of the season!! Big shout out to my team at @smacentertainment and our partners at @menswearhouse for making this happen,” Strahan posted on Instagram.

