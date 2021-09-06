Rev. Jesse Jackson’s wife Jacqueline released from hospital after COVID-19 bout

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline were hospitalized last month after testing positive for COVID-19 but things are looking better for the couple. Mrs. Jackson was released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital and sent home after battling the virus. Last week, she was transferred to the intensive care unit after spending two weeks prior at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

“Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home. Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the COVD-19 virus. We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers. The love that has been poured out to our family at this time of sickness and need from around the world has helped in our parent’s healing and for each of you who prayed and expressed concern we are grateful,” the couple’s son Jonathan Jackson said in a statement.

Rev. Jackson was released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital last week and moved to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a rehabilitation facility where he is receiving intensive occupational and physical therapy.

Continue reading on the next page.