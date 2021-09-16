Kid Cudi pens letter to Lil Nas X

Kid Cudi is known for his exuberant fashion sense and was spotted wearing a skirt earlier this month during New York Fashion Week. In April he also performed on “Saturday Night Live,” rocking a dress; so it’s no surprise that he champions Lil Nas X’ s wardrobe choices and sent his praises to the “Old Town Road” rapper, who was included on Time Magazine’s annual list of the 100 Most Influential People. The “Day ‘n’ Nite” hitmaker recently penned a letter to Lil Nas X and called him a rock star for taking a stand against homophobia in hip-hop.

“Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding on when I first started out: being true to yourself and not giving a f—k what anyone says. What he’s doing is what we need right now. To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records—that is huge for us and for Black excellence. The way he’s unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock ‘n’ roll. He’s a true rock star,” Cudi stated in the letter.

Lil Nas X will finally be releasing his debut album Montero on Friday, Sept. 17. He recently posted a tracklist for the album which will include collaborations with Black women and White men. He tweeted that he felt “sad” that “maybe a lot of [Black male artists] just don’t wanna work with me.” Cudi replied to his Tweet adding he’d be happy to work with the Atlanta rapper and “frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain.”

Kid Cudi also applauded Lil Nas X for expanding hip-hop’s parameters and pushing it into a direction it has never charted.

“There’s a homophobic cloud over hip-hop, and he’s going to break that s—t down. We have to stand with him. I’m going to do whatever I have to do to let him know—you have my support. When we do our song together, however trippy the video is, let’s get sexy with it,” he concluded in his letter.

Lil Nas X also tweeted that Kid Cudi may appear on the deluxe version of Montero after its initial release.