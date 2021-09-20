Debut novel ‘Ace of Spades’ a mashup of ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Get Out’

Welcome to Niveus Private Academy, where the students are held to very high standards. The school’s two Black students, Chiamaka Adebayo and Devon Richards have academic achievements and extracurricular activities that prove they deserve to be there. In fact, they have been awarded positions on the school’s very elite Senior Perfects. This gives them hope that this year just may be the best one yet. Other than that, they don’t have much in common. Their experiences have been very different, as if they are living in two different worlds.

Chiamaka is the school’s mean girl and Devon is a wallflower. Chia has her sights set on the Ivy League while Devon hopes to take his musical talents to Julliard. Their paths were unlikely to cross. But shortly after the Senior Perfects announcement, they begin to receive anonymous texts from someone named Aces. These texts reveal intimate secrets along with evidence that quickly puts them on high alert. What seems to be a prank at first, quickly turns into something more threatening which puts their futures in jeopardy. The unlikely duo come together to figure out who Aces is before their futures are ruined.

Once the first message was received, it was an intense ride from there. No joke, Aces did not come to play.

This book is a page-turner. It was refreshing to see Chia being the school’s mean girl. It’s rare that a Black female character is the queen bee of the school. It was just the representation I didn’t know I needed.

I give Chia and Devon so many props for the fight they had in themselves and knowing they had to count on each other. The harassment they endured was something no one should go through, especially during their senior year.

I loved the dark skin representation, the fast paced action, the messiness, the weird vibes, friendships, etc. Mix “Pretty Little Liars” with “Gossip Girl” and Get Out, and you get this brilliant young adult thriller that tackles race, class, sexuality and White privilege. This book is calling your name if you need something gripping, intense and stimulating.

Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé was only 21 years old when she secured a million-dollar deal for her debut novel, Ace of Spades. The London native studied English literature. She enjoys writing stories that explore society, mental health and sexuality. Check out Ace of Spades to see what she’s bringing to the table.