Singer-songwriter Kevin Ross not trying to make music to fit in

Music has always been a passion for Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Kevin Ross. Ross attended a performing arts high school and went on to earn a degree from Berklee College of Music. His career began as a songwriter, getting his first placement with Jamie Foxx, which was followed by Ross writing and producing songs for such artists as Trey

Songz, Toni Braxton and Tank.

Having been nominated for a Soul Train Music Award, NAACP Image Award, and an iHeartRadio Music Award, this new era for Ross is one to look forward to.

“Long Song Away” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Song chart, and at Urban Contemporary Radio, Ross has put together a new body of work to help him achieve that feat once again. Ross has created his own music label, Art Society Music Group, through his partnership through Empire.

The video finds Ross singing his way into the hearts of smooth music lovers while riding a motorcycle through the California countryside. An ode to those who are supporters of modern-day love stories, Ross courts his love interest with a letter, which is rare in a world of that favors high-tech options.

Ross shared his idea behind “Looking For Love” with rolling out.

