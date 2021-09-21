Olympic gold medalist reportedly joining ‘RHOA’

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is reportedly going to lose two of its longtime marquee stars, but is set to gain an Olympic champion in the exchange.

According to multiple media reports, perennial reality stars Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are dropping off their peaches as they head for the exits while Bravo executives execute a major lineup change.

Williams is going out on her own as she is allegedly declining to come back for season 14 of “RHOA” to focus on her upcoming marriage to Nigerian-born millionaire Simon Guobadia. She is also reportedly getting a spin-off show, according to Love B. Scott. Bailey, on the other hand, is reportedly not going to be asked to come back as her storyline has grown stale over the years.

With the upcoming vacancies, Bravo execs are looking to give an “RHOA” peach to Olympic gold medalist and record-setting track star Sanya Richards-Ross.

Richards-Ross became a hot national commodity in 2012 when she won Olympic gold in the 400-meter race. She is also a 2009 world champion, 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, and 2005 world silver medalist in the sport. Additionally, the married mother of one son won three consecutive gold medals in the 4 × 400 meters relay at the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Olympics.

She’s also no stranger to network TV and reality shows. After injuries forced her into retirement in 2016, Richards-Ross joined NBC as a track and field analyst. She and her husband, former NFL cornerback Aaron Ross, also opened their lives to the public in 2013 via the unscripted show, “Sanya’s Glam and Gold” on WE tv.

The publication also stated that Richards-Ross full-time peach-holding slot is not guaranteed. Bravo wants to test her out to see how she scores with the public before making her a full-time cast member.