‘RHOA’ fans lose it after rumors that Porsha will not return next season

September 16, 2021   |  

Trinity Griffin

Trinity Griffin

Porsha Williams leaving RHOA

Porsha Williams (Photo: [email protected])

Chaos has ensued on Twitter after “RHOA” fans got wind of the possibility that Porsha Williams will not be returning to the show for season 14.


Entertainment reporter and former news producer at TMZ Anthony Dominic shared the news to his Instagram story. The post read, “I’m told Porsha is NOT returning,” and followed up with a list of the cast members who he says will be on next season which included Drew, Marlo, Kandi, Kenya, Sheree, an unidentified new girl, and possible cameos from “RHOA” vets. In the next story, Dominic says, “Porsha is not returning to ‘RHOA’ because she has her own show, a special that focuses on her new relationship and family.”

Porsha Williams might not be returning

Photo source: screenshot from Instagram – @alloveranthony


This came as a huge shock to fans as just several months ago, Porsha announced that she was engaged to Simon Guobadia, who had filed for divorce from her co-star Falynn Guobadia back in January.

Her fiancé reveal left all of social media in a frenzy as Porsha seemed to be friends with her new beau’s ex-wife in season 13. There was an overall expectation that all would be explained in the next season of the show which also left viewers looking forward to its airing even more than usual. It looks like there is a possibility that lovers of the hit reality show might not get what they had hoped for, unfortunately.

Williams has not yet confirmed or denied this news, but that didn’t stop team Porsha viewers from losing it on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets below:

