‘RHOA’ fans lose it after rumors that Porsha will not return next season

Chaos has ensued on Twitter after “RHOA” fans got wind of the possibility that Porsha Williams will not be returning to the show for season 14.

Entertainment reporter and former news producer at TMZ Anthony Dominic shared the news to his Instagram story. The post read, “I’m told Porsha is NOT returning,” and followed up with a list of the cast members who he says will be on next season which included Drew, Marlo, Kandi, Kenya, Sheree, an unidentified new girl, and possible cameos from “RHOA” vets. In the next story, Dominic says, “Porsha is not returning to ‘RHOA’ because she has her own show, a special that focuses on her new relationship and family.”

This came as a huge shock to fans as just several months ago, Porsha announced that she was engaged to Simon Guobadia, who had filed for divorce from her co-star Falynn Guobadia back in January.

Her fiancé reveal left all of social media in a frenzy as Porsha seemed to be friends with her new beau’s ex-wife in season 13. There was an overall expectation that all would be explained in the next season of the show which also left viewers looking forward to its airing even more than usual. It looks like there is a possibility that lovers of the hit reality show might not get what they had hoped for, unfortunately.

Williams has not yet confirmed or denied this news, but that didn’t stop team Porsha viewers from losing it on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets below:

At this point there needs to be a spinoff with the members who quit/were fired…Nene, Kim Porsha and Phaedra alone are more interesting than the current lineup. https://t.co/SjaJI0GMRb — Skinny Legend (@sta_schemin) September 16, 2021

* Porsha Williams is not returning to #RHOA* Me: pic.twitter.com/ljk8WSp0k5 — raveen marie ☕️✨ (@xoraveen) September 16, 2021

It was bad enough when we lost Nene. The comedy of the show. Now Porsha? 🍑 I can already see the season with Kandi opening her seventh OLG and Kenya reading Drew’s wigs. No. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/vc5uG6a3En — AH (@AngelHuracha) September 16, 2021

The way we were all excited about watching the Porsha and Simon drama play out next season and now she's gone 🤡 https://t.co/DcCMNJc7EF — Alex by Alene Too (@nuevousername) September 16, 2021

Porsha really has the biggest storyline of her career and sis chooses not to return to #RHOA … pic.twitter.com/sWDIkVRJfT — raveen marie ☕️✨ (@xoraveen) September 16, 2021