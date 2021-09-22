7 nail colors to try this fall from Black-owned brands

Whether we want it to or not, summer is officially coming to an end. This means it’s time to start gearing up for all things fall.

With the change of the leaves’ colors also comes a change in wardrobe and, for some, a change from the light and vibrant nail colors you might have opted for during the summer months to something more dark, rich, and moody. From muted earth tones to pops of color, here are seven nail colors you should try this fall from Black-owned brands:

Muted Purple-Grey

Dusty purple is the perfect way to add a subtle pop of color to your look. This one from Pearnova is muted enough where it doesn’t draw attention away from your outfit but pops just enough for people to notice how lovely the color is.