Sean C. Hamilton shares what he loves most about being a father

For more than three decades, Sean C. Hamilton has worked in the government and nonprofit sectors. In recent years, the New Orleans native has started a new chapter of life as a licensed real estate agent in Atlanta.

Between all the work and business accolades, one thing has remained consistent with Hamilton, his devotion to being a good father to his daughter.

What do you enjoy most about being a father?

Being a father has proven to be the greatest joy and accomplishment of my life. The realization I played the principal role in the creation of another human being, and that life is an extension of my own is a feeling only a parent can fully comprehend. Witnessing my daughter’s entry to world and her evolution into womanhood has been a gift. When I look into her eyes, I see myself. I see her mother’s expression and I see my mother’s physical characteristics. I see her innate abilities and talents, those things she doesn’t quite see in herself.

What advice would you give on being responsible for your own dreams?

British poet William Ernest Henley eloquently stated in the last two lines of the fourth stanza of his poem Invictus… “I am the master of my fate; I am the captain of my soul.” To that point, I firmly believe we are largely responsible for the manifestation of our dreams. I know for sure that if you can dream it and believe with your whole being, your dreams will manifest themselves. We are all responsible to a large degree how our narrative plays out. So, have a plan, be laser focused, don’t accept failure, and if you falter try again.

