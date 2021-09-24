 Skip to content

‘BMF’ star Kash Doll shares exciting news

Kash Doll (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Kash Doll shared exciting news with her followers on Instagram.


The rapper feels “so overwhelmed with joy” about expecting her first child, and she has thanked God for “blessing” her with a baby.

She wrote on Instagram: “The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there and today it’s the bmf premiere. I’m so overwhelmed with joy. #divineorder #Godstiming.”


Kash — whose real name is Arkeisha Antoinette Knight — announced the news on Thursday, Sept. 23, and she shared a maternity photo shoot to show off her baby bump.

Several of the star’s friends congratulated her on her baby news.

Hair stylist Alonzo Arnold wrote: “Aaaaaghhhhhhh. Congratulations

Singer and actress Jessica Mbali Fyre posted: “Congratulations gorgeous!”

Dominique Daigle commented: “You’re gonna be an awesome mommy girl. Congrats”

Jaimesha Thomas wrote: “OMGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!! Congrats”

Kash — who has previously collaborated with the likes of Lil’ Wayne, Big Sean, and Iggy Azalea — also made her debut on 50 Cent’s STARZ drama series “BMF” on Thursday.

The show follows the story of two brothers who created drug distribution network the Black Mafia Family.

50 Cent confirmed in March that Kash was part of the cast.

 

