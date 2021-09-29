Bill Cosby says R. Kelly got railroaded

Toppled comedy titan Bill Cosby believes that convicted sex criminal R. Kelly got railroaded during his federal trial.

Robert Sylvester Kelly, 54, was found guilty on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, by 12 jurors on all nine counts associated with racketeering, sexual assault, extortion, kidnapping, obstruction of justice and the Mann Act, which is the transportation of underage kids across state lines for immoral purposes.

When the fallen funnyman learned of R. Kelly’s fate in the federal case, his attorney Andrew Wyatt, who was at Avra in Beverly Hills, California, says Cosby barked that “The guy was railroaded.”

Cosby, the mastermind behind the all-time great sitcom “The Cosby Show,” which ran from 1984-1992, blames controversial celebrity attorney Gloria Allred and systemic racism for the prosecution and conviction of the talented singer, songwriter and producer.

What may surprise readers is that Cosby believes strongly that R. Kelly will escape prison time because he believes the charges will be overturned. Kelly is due to be sentenced in May of 2022. He faces 10 years to life.