Meet the 10 men running for mayor of Atlanta

September 29, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will not seek reelection. (Photo by A.R Shaw for rolling out)

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms incited a local political frenzy back in May 2021 when she shockingly announced that she would not seek reelection despite her large list of accomplishments and enviable national stature.


Bottoms, who had been considered for the role of vice president to Joe Biden as well as a leadership position inside the Democratic National Committee, said she is taking a needed sabbatical from the spotlight.

Therefore the door to City Hall is wide open with 14 individuals applying for the highest office in Atlanta.


Flip the page to meet the 10 men running for mayor of Atlanta.

