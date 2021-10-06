Tina Turner sells the rights to her music catalog for tens of millions

The legendary Tina Turner has decided to cash out and has sold the rights to her music catalog to music publishing company BMG. Her catalog spans six decades and includes classics like “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero” and “The Best.”

According to the deal, which was reported by CNN, the 81-year-old Turner sold the artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image and likeness to BMG. Although the financial aspects of the agreement remained under wraps, industry experts have estimated that the deal is worth more than $50 million.

“Tina Turner’s musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences. We are honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently,” BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch told Billboard in a statement.

Tina’s career first took off in the 1960s and flourished in the 70s with her then-husband Ike Turner. The two conjured up hits like “Proud Mary” and “Nutbush City Limits” before an abusive relationship caused Tina to venture out on her own. Her life story was told in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It, which starred Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne. Tina Turner’s esteemed solo career includes 10 studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks and five compilations, which have sold over 100 million records.

“Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal. I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands,” Turner added in the statement.

Turner will also be inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame for a second time on Oct. 30 during the 36th annual Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland. She first received the prestigious honor in 1991 with her ex-Ikhis year’s honor will be as a solo performer.