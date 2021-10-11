 Skip to content

‘The Art of Influence: Inviting Success into Every Area of Your Life’ by Cheryl Polote-Williamson

In The Art of Influence: Inviting Success into Every Area of Your Life, bestselling author and award-winning filmmaker, Cheryl Polote-Williamson shares how she attracted a roster of successful mentors and donors, including the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and critically acclaimed Hollywood figures. Confronted with a seemingly insurmountable tragedy, Cheryl unveils how she used her setbacks to self-reflect, gain compassion, and reposition herself as a more impactful and influential leader.

