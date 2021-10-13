 Skip to content

Chicago beer brand pays tribute to Moorish history as Moor’s Brewing Company

October 13, 2021   |  

Brittany Mackins

Damon Patton-Photo courtesy of Moor’s Brewing Company, LLC

Moor’s Brewing Company is a Chicago-based brand that was created by Damon Patton and Jamhal Johnson. They not only are a Black-run business, but are also utilizing a Black manufacturer. This company is run by two friends who believe in creating for the culture. Patton and Johnson decided to pay homage to their ancestors through their brand name and shared these details with rolling out readers.


Where does the company name come from?

Damon: I went to Barcelona, that’s where I studied Spanish. It was there that I learned about the Moorish culture and exactly what they brought to the Europeans. The legacy of the Moors was something that was just an untold history. I went to Beasley here in the city and had a pretty good education. We never discussed the Moors. I had to wait until I got to high school to learn that it was Black people that taught these White people how to bathe.


Jamhal: It was at the time of George Floyd’s death. I felt like we needed to remind [ourselves] of who we were. We needed to remind us of a time when we actually did rule the world. We were leaders. We are powerful people. And in the midst of police brutality and COVID and all these things, I felt like we needed something.

