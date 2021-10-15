Tessa Thompson set to lead cast of latest Steve Buscemi film

Tessa Thompson will lead the cast of The Listener.

The 38-year-old actress stars in the contained movie that was directed by Steve Buscemi and was filmed in Los Angeles in August and September.

The film tells the story of Beth (Thompson), a helpline volunteer who is part of the small army that is on the phone every night across the United States, fielding calls from all kinds of people feeling lonely, broken and hopeless.

The film was written by Alessandro Camon and has been produced by Steve and Wren Arthur under their Olive Productions banner along with Thompson and Oren Moverman for Sight Unseen Pictures.

Verve is handling domestic sales for the movie and are eyeing a premiere at a major film festival next year.

Thompson previously starred in the title role in the romantic drama Sylvie’s Love — which is set in the 1950s — and loved wearing vintage costumes during the film.

The Creed star said: “They were actual clothes from the 1950s, we had no money so to capture the period we just used a lot of vintage clothes. We had some beautiful, exquisite pieces but we also had literally the smell of history on them!

“I took a couple of the pointy bras home and thought I would bring that aesthetic back, but I haven’t quite managed it!”