Issa Rae responds to fans’ request for longer episodes of ‘Insecure’

After being on the air for over five years, one of the main complaints that “Insecure” fans have been consistent about is that they want longer episodes than the typical 30 minutes they have been receiving.

Issa Rae stopped by “The Breakfast Club,” on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, and had something to say to everyone who has been bombarding her online to make the episodes an hour.

“We are a half-hour comedy, it is in the description of the show HBO bought,” Rae said.

After co-host Angela Yee said they could change it, Rae responded, “No, we can’t. We literally can’t. Sometimes we would submit episodes for HBO’s approval that are like 33 minutes, and they’ll be like ‘Get it down to 28 minutes and 30 seconds.'”

Rae explained that she tried to extend some of the episodes, with the first and last episode of the season being a little longer than 30 minutes, but there was no leeway for the middle episodes.

“Insecure” will be wrapping up the series in its final season, which premieres on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Rae said she felt more pressure writing season five than any of the previous seasons because she knew it would be the last one.

“It’s hella pressure. It adds the extra pressure when people tell you the show means something to them,” she said.

Rae said that she and the other writers treated writing this season as if they planned to write a sixth one to take the pressure off.