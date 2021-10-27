LaVar Ball gets his flowers as sons Lonzo and LaMelo rank 1 and 2 in NBA East

The bombastic basketball patriarch LaVar Ball was widely panned in the media a few years ago for brashly touting his sons as great NBA prospects.

But it looks like the father does know best.

Ball’s audacious and relentless predictions, which irritated mainstream America to no end, have mostly come to fruition as all three sons have spent time in the NBA. Two of Ball’s sons, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, are the leaders of teams (Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets, respectively) that now rank first and second in the NBA East after the first week of the season.

Ain’t heard much Uncle LaVar slander in a while!! 😂😂 when you teach a kid that they can do anything if they work and to believe in themselves, this is what can happen https://t.co/XWOPqsPI4z — Captain Planet (@Kaimarr) October 26, 2021

Sports Illustrated had the Hornets ranked No. 1 in the Eastern Conference and fourth overall in the NBA as Western Conference teams occupied the top three slots this past week with the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz. The Bulls were ranked No. 5 overall and No. 3 in the East, but now have slid one spot to No. 6 after suffering their first loss.

The eldest Ball offspring, Lonzo, is balling as he is quarterbacking the Bulls to contending status while averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals as the starting point guard.

Meanwhile, Lonzo’s younger and brasher brother, LaMelo, is clocking in with an even more impressive stat line of 22.8. points, 5.5. rebounds and 6.8. assists per game through four games for the Hornets.

Now that LaVar Ball’s sons are invaluable components to very relevant teams at the same time, the father shot to the top of Twitter as fans said it is time to give the man his flowers.

Lavar Ball gone need the apologies to be louder than the disrespect was! https://t.co/AFIlUgVLaw — Alkaline Papi (@DomDaTrainer) October 27, 2021

One week into NBA season: East #1: Bulls (4-0)

East #2: Hornets (3-1)pic.twitter.com/yj18AeTR6C — Overtime (@overtime) October 26, 2021

“Y’all gonna give Lavar Ball his flowers?” Haters: pic.twitter.com/7zdEEshoM7 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 26, 2021

Lmao I love the fact that Lavar Ball was 1000% correct and did nothing wrong. https://t.co/8dQAb2oW2N — Ja Morant Best Player Alive (@21_ShumpStreet) October 26, 2021

LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball are cookin' 🔥 LaVar Ball gotta be the proudest dad in the world right now 💯 pic.twitter.com/bITrwY1YfO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 25, 2021

Like him or not, Lavar Ball is one of the best dad's in the world pic.twitter.com/5I3bozMOTc — MegaZane5 (@MegaZane5) October 20, 2021