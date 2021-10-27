 Skip to content

LaVar Ball gets his flowers as sons Lonzo and LaMelo rank 1 and 2 in NBA East

October 27, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

LiMelo, Lonzo, LeMelo, Tina and LaVar Ball (Image source: Instagram – @lavar)

The bombastic basketball patriarch LaVar Ball was widely panned in the media a few years ago for brashly touting his sons as great NBA prospects.


But it looks like the father does know best.

Ball’s audacious and relentless predictions, which irritated mainstream America to no end, have mostly come to fruition as all three sons have spent time in the NBA. Two of Ball’s sons, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, are the leaders of teams (Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets, respectively) that now rank first and second in the NBA East after the first week of the season.


 

Sports Illustrated had the Hornets ranked No. 1 in the Eastern Conference and fourth overall in the NBA as Western Conference teams occupied the top three slots this past week with the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz. The Bulls were ranked No. 5 overall and No. 3 in the East, but now have slid one spot to No. 6 after suffering their first loss.

The eldest Ball offspring, Lonzo, is balling as he is quarterbacking the Bulls to contending status while averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals as the starting point guard.

Meanwhile, Lonzo’s younger and brasher brother, LaMelo, is clocking in with an even more impressive stat line of 22.8. points, 5.5. rebounds and 6.8. assists per game through four games for the Hornets. 

Now that LaVar Ball’s sons are invaluable components to very relevant teams at the same time, the father shot to the top of Twitter as fans said it is time to give the man his flowers.

 

Posted in

Sonja Stills becomes 1st female league commissioner in HBCU D-I history

By Rashad Milligan

Why Black college quarterback leading nation in passing is bigger than football

By Rashad Milligan

‘Squid Game’ creator blasts LeBron James for criticizing ending (video)

By Terry Shropshire
WBA (regular) welterweight champion Jamal James (shown) defends his crown against unbeaten Radzhab Butaev on Saturday. (Premier Boxing Champions)

Jamal James Wants Rematch With Yordenis Ugas To Avenge The Only Loss Of His Pro Career

By Wayne

Floyd Mayweather refuses photo with male fan sporting painted nails (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Russell Wilson pulls out all the stops for Ciara’s 36th birthday (video)

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.