Autumn Jeannette lays her emotions bare through melodies

Autumn Jeannette’s sound is a blend of hip-hop, pop and R&B. The Atlanta native is a singer, songwriter, and recent graduate of Howard University. The ex-member of the girl group We R Charm discusses her solo career.

Share with us a bit about your journey as a creative.

I’m one of those corny people who has always known that this is what I want to do, I came out of the womb singing. It was something that I always wanted to do, just never knew how. And funny enough one of my best friends saw this contest on Instagram and I was already asleep [with] rollers in my hair. The deadline was that night at midnight, but my best friend Ariel was like, “You need to [do it],” so I posted a video in my rollers. I was chosen to join the girl group, We R Charm, and that’s how I was able to start my solo career and be here now.

What does your creative process look like?

I would say, any goal you want to reach is a goal because you have steps you have to take to get there. And it’s the same way with smaller things, like writing a song, shooting a music video, even taking a picture for Instagram, it’s all a process. So I’m a planner, I have a million notebooks with inspiration for things and I blend that in with my own. And then from there, it’s about budgeting and researching the people that you’re going to work with, and making sure your team is right.

