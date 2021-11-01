Rihanna, Cardi B and the best Halloween costumes

Halloween provides A-list celebrities with another outlet to express their creativity and connect with fans without having to promote a movie or album.

Rihanna made some of the biggest noise during the Oct. 31, 2021, costume fest when she channeled her inner Gunna by replicating his New York Fashion Week outfit. Ironically, Gunna was trashed by critics for his choice of curious wares, yet Bad Gal RiRi catapulted the rapper who was born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, into the national spotlight.

No surprise that rapper Cardi B went all out with her costume. The “Bodak Yellow” emcee gave us all kinds of vampire and witchcraft vibes, and even got her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, into the Halloween spirit.

Chloe Bailey continues to titillate her fan base with risque oiuts that even garnered a “wow” comment from fellow temptress Cardi B for her, um, costume.

Check out a few of the others who showed out for Halloween on Sunday.

Lizzo:

Coco Austin:

Porsha Williams:

Larsa Pippen:

Jourdan Dunn: