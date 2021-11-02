Mariah Carey to perform new holiday single on Christmas special

Mariah Carey will return to screens this holiday season for a new Christmas special.

The 52-year-old superstar will build on the success of last year’s festive show “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” with a new Apple TV+ program, “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.”

As part of the special, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker will treat fans to a world-exclusive performance of her new single “Fall in Love at Christmas,” which she has collaborated on with gospel legend Kirk Franklin and Grammy-nominated artist Khalid.

“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” is executive produced by Mariah, along with Tim Case, Charleen Manca, and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand, and directed and executive produced by Joseph Kahn.

Following the premiere of “The Magic Continues,” fans around the world will be able to relive the magic of last year’s season special which featured guest stars such as “thank u next” singer Ariana Grande, “Dreamgirls” star Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, and many others

The special will air globally on AppleTV+ this December.

It was previously claimed that the “Fantasy” hitmaker spent a staggering 4 million dollars on last year’s Christmas special.

An insider previously said: “Mariah wanted her Apple TV special to blow everything else out of the water.

“And it did just that, not only in the reviews and ratings but in the budget. Overall it cost [over] 4 million dollars to make, with cash being spent on securing the big names.”

Mariah was determined not to cut any corners with her special and was therefore willing to commit a huge amount of money to ensure it was as she’d hoped it would be.

The source added: “Mariah does nothing by half and the special was created with huge production values. Her styling alone, including hair and make-up, cost more than $145,000, let alone the other $23,000 that she racked up in expenses and costs.

“But everyone who knows Mariah knows she’s worth every penny.”