Traveling Tupac art exhibit launching in 2022

The Shakur Estate announced on Nov. 2 that the “Tupac Shakur Wake Me When I’m Free,” a massive touring museum exhibit, will open on Jan. 21 in Los Angeles. The exhibit is described as a fully immersive, thought-provoking museum experience that explores the life and legacy of the late rapper, actor and visionary.

The exhibit will include Tupac’s handwritten lyrics from songs including “California Love” and “Dear Mama” along with galleries that pay homage to his upbringing and late mother, Afeni Shakur. The exhibit is expected to spend six months in Los Angeles with the hopes of touring other cities.

“There are thousands of pieces of paper, handwritten pieces of paper – which is everything from his lyrics to all of the songs and poetry that you know down to a grocery list for a birthday party,” Arron Saxe, president of Kinfolk Management + Media, who is working with Shakur’s estate told Complex.

Saxe has worked with estates for other iconic music artists, including Otis Redding and Donny Hathaway.

“The whole point of this exhibit was to not only show the kaleidoscopic nature of Tupac, but also show how he is relatable. There are incredible pieces of clothing. This exhibit is also a mix of contemporary art and technology too. Many of the artifacts have never been seen before,” Saxe added.

Music, poetry, wardrobe, activism material and other items from the “Brenda’s Got A Baby” rapper’s life will also be included in the 20,000 square foot exhibit. One of the exhibits in the gallery will be dedicated to Tupac’s mother Afeni, who was also an activist and Black Panther.

Jeremy Hodges’ Project Art Collective firm is working with The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on the creative portion of the exhibit as well.

“Tupac Shakur was my Malcolm; he was my Martin, and to build an experience that honors such a prolific man, cannot be summed up in words. We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit,” Hodges added to Complex.