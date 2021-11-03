Cardi B crosses dream item off bucket list

Cardi B is “so proud” of herself after purchasing a new home in New York.

The “I Like It” hitmaker has ticked buying a property in her home city off her bucket list after adding the lavish abode to the Atlanta and Los Angeles pads she shares with her husband Offset and their 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, and baby boy born on Sept. 6, whose name hasn’t been disclosed.

The 29-year-old rap megastar explained that she wanted her kids to feel “comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work,” while she offered to give her 113 million followers a “mini-tour” of the pad.

Cardi captioned an Instagram snap of herself standing in front of the crib’s stunning spiral staircase: “These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY! I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work. Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA. Now having a home in NY, I can have get-togethers with my family all the time!! I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off … Let me know if ya’ll want a mini-tour!”

The “WAP” hitmaker showing off her new home comes after she was confirmed as the host of the 2021 American Music Awards.

The hip-hop star is “so excited” to be taking the reins at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, while producers think her “infectious energy” and willingness to “push the limits” is just what the annual awards show needs.

Cardi said in a statement: “When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC, and MRC for making this happen.”

Showrunner and executive producer Jesse Collins added: “We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host. She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

Cardi — who has won five AMAs in the past — is nominated for three awards this year, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artists, and Favorite Music Video and Hip-Hop Song for “Up.”

Cardi will be looking to break her own record as last year, she became the first female rapper to take home Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice, when she took the honor for “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, having previously scooped the prize in 2018 for her breakthrough single, “Bodak Yellow.”