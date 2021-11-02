 Skip to content

Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards

November 2, 2021   |  

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Photo credit: Bang Media

Cardi B is bringing her energetic personality to the American Music Awards once again as she has been tapped to host the live ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.


The “WAP” hitmaker has won five American Music Awards in the past and is nominated for three awards at this year’s show. Her single “Up” received two nominations for “Favorite Music Video” and “Favorite Hip-Hop Song” while she herself is up for “Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist.”

Last year, Cardi became the first female rapper to win “Favorite Hip-Hop song twice. She took home the honors in that category in 2018 with her breakout single “Bodak Yellow” and won again last year with “WAP” featuring an assist from Megan Thee Stallion.


“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen,” Cardi B told the L.A. Times in a statement.

Teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo has received seven AMA nominations this year and leads the pack. The Weeknd has six nominations, including one for “Artist of the Year.”

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host. She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever,” AMAs executive producer Jesse Collins said to the L.A. Times.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

