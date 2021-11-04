400 DC prisoners transferred from main jail due to poor conditions

Nearly a half thousand inmates have been transferred from the main jail in Washington, D.C. after a handful of complaints from defendants in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. Those accused of playing a part in the storming, however, were not among the prisoners who were transferred, according to Politico.

On Nov. 2, the U.S. Marshals reportedly announced it conducted an “unannounced inspection” of D.C. Department of Corrections facilities and determined the DC Central Detention Facility did not meet federal standards. Now, approximately 400 prisoners, all pretrial detainees, are being moved to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

The transfer does not reportedly include defendants charged with storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. Those defendants are being held pending trial in D.C. After interviewing 300 prisoners, the Correctional Treatment Facility determined the portion of the prison those defendants are in is up to federal standards. Many riot suspects and their attorneys have complained for months about the condition of the jail, claiming its facilities are inadequate for video meetings with their clients.