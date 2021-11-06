Anderson Paak searching for ‘raw talent’ for newly launched record label

Anderson .Paak is taking his career to the next phase and has launched his own record label called APESHIT INC. The APE in APESHIT stands for “Anderson .Paak Empire,” while the latter part of the label’s name is because “we on some other s—-.” The LA-based label is backed by Universal Music Group and will be announcing its first signings soon. The label’s mission statement is to focus on “raw talent” and artists who can actually play their own instruments.

“I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing. This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart,” the “Leave The Door Open” hitmaker revealed to Billboard.

“Where is the next generation that can play instruments? I know they’re out there – don’t sell your instruments, this label wants to hear you,” he further added.

Anderson .Paak said he was inspired to launch a performer-focused label after seeing fewer acts playing their own instruments on stage and Universal was more than welcome to help unfold his vision.

“UMG has always strived to be a home for music’s best creators, innovators, disrupters and entrepreneurs, and one that operates globally to help artists expand their creative and commercial opportunities. Anderson .Paak has consistently created award-winning, culture-shifting music and we are truly excited to work together to bring his bold and infectious vision for this new label to life,” Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG’s chairman and CEO, told the music business trade publication.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ highly anticipated Silk Sonic group project will finally arrive next week on Nov. 12 also. An Evening With Silk Sonic will feature the previously released singles, “Leave The Door Open,” “Skate” and “Silk Sonic Intro.” They dropped the new video “Smokin’ Out The Window” this week as well. Check out Anderson .Paak’s press conference announcing his new label below and the new visual from Silk Sonic.



