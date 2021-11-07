Jay-Z defends Dave Chappelle as ‘super brilliant’ (video)

Jay-Z admits there were portions of Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special, “The Closer,” that made him squirm, but he nevertheless assigned Chappelle the “super genius” designation due to the comedian’s overall sublime artistry.

“I think that Dave is super brave and super genius,” the billionaire rap baron said, according to Vulture magazine. “If you spend time with him, he’s brilliant.”

While promoting his highly anticipated cable movie “The Harder They Fall,” Jay-Z was questioned about Chappelle, whom he invited to help induct him into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 31, 2021. The “99 Problems” rap boss said Chappelle has “pushed a lot of buttons.”

“But I think that what happens with true art is it has to cause conversation,” Jay added. “And, you know, sometimes it’s gonna be abrasive and sometimes it’s gonna be off-putting to folks. But it opens up an opportunity to have a dialogue about, you know, whatever the issue is.”

Jay said for decades the nation engaged in “fake conversations” about race prior to the Donald Trump presidential administration.

Generally speaking, art can be divisive but that its creator should not be condemned to extermination by the knee-jerk cancel culture.

“When you’re making great art, you have to be fearless and you have to create something that you believe in,” Jay said. “And that’s what it’s about.”

Listen to Jay’s commentary on Chappelle below.