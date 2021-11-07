Natural hairstylist Hullema Reddick inspiring women through hair care

Hullema Reddick, also known as “The Covered Colorist,” is the owner of Hstylze Hair Studio. She inspires women to keep going no matter what by sharing her “scares” or life experiences [with women] so they know that they can heal. Reddick offers women of all hair textures a skilled experience in dynamic hair color and healthy hair care. As a media influencer and national educator, she educates hairstylists on how to create eye-catching hair color and styling, motivating them to be confident in their craft, and developing a six-figure mindset, all while bringing awareness to the Niqabi (Muslim woman who wears a face veil) Stylist.

Rolling out spoke with Reddick about her business, her successes, and the experience she delivers to her clients.

Briefly describe what you do and the area of beauty you work in.

I am a natural hairstylist, colorist and influencer.

What’s your specialty and what products do you sell?

My specialty is hair coloring and life experience. First and foremost, I sell an experience, a salon exclusive brand named Influence Hair Care. I also authored a book titled Retail, Targets, and Conversation.

What did your career path look like?

I started as an assistant at a hair salon at the age of 16. From an assistant, I started braiding. After high school, I enrolled in hair school. After graduation, I worked at a few different Philadelphia salons. In 2010 I opened my own salon and niched down and began to focus on [hair] color.

Describe how you set goals and evaluate your success.

I focus on things that are rarely done by stylists that can be beneficial to myself and the people around me, along with challenging myself to new heights. I write my goals down and once complete, I compare where I am to where I wanted to be. I also pay close attention to and maintain above-average client retention.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

Passion for my craft, camaraderie with my clients, and enjoying the outcome of the gift I was blessed with.

Name your favorite beauty industry role models for success.

Greg Gilmore, Raymond Torregano, Gillian Garcia, Kondor Rodnok and Hair by Uno.

Why is lifelong learning important to you?

I would have to say in today’s time things are constantly changing, so to stay current and stay relevant, you have to continue learning. There is always room to excel and grow in your craft.

If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?

The one thing I would change is people’s boundaries of perception, especially concerning equality and fear of that which they don’t understand.

What advice would you give someone who wants to follow in your footsteps career-wise?

Never compromise what you believe. Stay true to who you are, never seeking validation. And last but not least, people’s support is always a plus, [but] never forget to clap for your damn self.