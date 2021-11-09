Live Nation sets up medical fund for injured Travis Scott concertgoers

As the fallout from Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival continues to mount, a health fund is being established to help the victims. As previously reported, eight deaths were confirmed after a crowd at Scott’s show rushed the stage, leaving hordes of people crushed and unable to breathe. About 50,000 people attended the sold-out event at NRG Park, the stadium complex that includes the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium when the incident occurred on Friday, Nov.6.

With lawsuits already pouring in, Live Nation and ScoreMore, the producers of the event, are making sure those injured don’t have to carry the weight of any hospital bills alone. The companies announced the establishment of a health fund to help injured Astroworld attendees with medical costs as they cooperate with authorities to determine the appropriate responses to the aftermath of the tragedy that left more than 300 injured. The statement reads:

“We wanted to provide an update on the steps that ScoreMore, Live Nation, and the Astroworld Fest team have been taking. Throughout the weekend, we have been working to provide local authorities with everything they need from us in order to complete their investigation and get everyone the answers they are looking for.

Our staff has met with local authorities to provide information, and we have also provided them with all footage from our CCTV cameras. Loadout of the site and equipment is currently paused to give investigators the time they requested to walk and document the grounds. Full refunds are being offered for all those who purchased tickets.

And most importantly we are working on ways to support attendees, the families of victims, and staff, from providing mental health counseling to setting up a health fund to help with costs for medical expenses. Our entire team is mourning alongside the community.”

Scott has also pledged to help those affected and cover the costs of the funerals for those who lost their lives.