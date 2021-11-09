Drake speaks up for 1st time since Astroworld tragedy

Drake has spoken up for the first time since the catastrophe unfolded at the Astroworld Festival in Houston that killed eight people and seriously injured dozens more on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

The prolific rapper conveyed his devastation over the loss of life when he spoke to his 95 million Instagram followers on Monday, Nov. 8.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself,” he penned.

Drake joined Travis Scott on stage to perform a medley of their collaborative hits, including the club banger “Sicko Mode.” Sources close to the two superstars have indicated to the press that they had no idea how grave and bloody the situation got until after everything was over.

Aubrey Drake Graham, 35, has been named a defendant along with Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster II, 30, and Live Nation in a quickly mushrooming number of lawsuits.

“My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering,” Drake wrote on IG. “I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”