Rick Ross bought $1M home in Atlanta just to ride by it

November 9, 2021
Rick Ross has managed to attain a massive amount of wealth throughout his career, thanks to his business investments. With a whopping net worth of $40 million, the “biggest boss” stopped by REVOLT’s new show “Assets Over Liabilities,” on Nov. 4, 2021, and revealed that he bought a million-dollar home early in his career just so he could drive by it.

“Homes was [sic] something I was always fascinated about, so me and my homies started coming up to Atlanta,” Ross said. “We used to ride by here all the time. We would pull over and just be like God d—.”


Ross went on to say that once he finalized his record deal, he decided to make real estate one of his first large purchases to re-create that feeling.

“After I got my deal and my situation, I bought a million-dollar home maybe two minutes from here that I still own that’s right around the corner just so I can ride by it every day while I’m in Atlanta, and that’s what the play was,” he explained to the hosts of the show.


Ross also highlighted that although he didn’t initially get into real estate to flip it, he’s “won” on every piece of property that he owns.

“I bought a crib that the homie Amar’e Stoudemire sold, I still haven’t slept in that b— once. I can sell that same house and possibly make maybe $3 million more than I purchased it for,” said the Maybach Music Group founder.

