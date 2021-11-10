 Skip to content

Phoenix man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, another man in her apartment

Rashad Milligan

Steven Love-Mason
(Photo source: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office)

A 27-year-old Black man has been arrested for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend and another man in her apartment.


Steven Love-Mason allegedly showed up to 28-year-old Trystan Benallie’s apartment complex on Nov. 8, 2021, according to Fox10 Phoenix. Love-Mason asked a neighbor to knock on the door and when it opened, he forced his way in and shot Benallie and 23-year-old Martin Louis. Benallie, Love-Mason’s ex-girlfriend, and Louis were both killed. Benallie’s 2-year-old child was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Benallie filed a restraining order against Love-Mason on Oct. 12. The restraining order came after Benallie filed a report to police Love-Mason entered her apartment to confront her and a neighbor, threatened the neighbor with a gun and slashed Benallie’s tires. Fox10’s Justin Lum reported Love-Mason was arrested on Oct. 22 on several charges, including violating protection order, and was released on Oct. 29, 11 days before he allegedly killed Benallie and Louis.


Love-Mason has been charged with two counts of homicide, according to Maricopa County Jail records. He was also charged with family offenses; probation violation; criminal trespass and burglary; weapons and explosives; and interfer[ing] with judicial process. His bond has been set at $2 million.

