Travis Scott facing another lawsuit from family of 9-year-old

Travis Scott is being sued for $1 million by the family of a 9-year-old boy who was “nearly crushed to death” at the Astroworld Festival.

Ezra Blount is currently in a medically-induced coma as doctors attempt to alleviate the trauma he suffered to his brain, liver, and kidneys when he was “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death” during the rapper’s set at his event in Houston on Friday, Nov. 5.

The complaint reads: “To his young, growing body, these injuries will have life-long effects, impairing his quality of life and ability to grow and thrive as he would have had he not been subjected to this incident.”

The lawsuit — which refers to the youngster only as E.B. — has alleged “negligence in a great number of aspects, including crowd control, failure to provide proper medical attention, hiring, training, supervision and retention” from Travis, Live Nation Entertainment, Scoremore Managment, and others involved in organizing the event at NRG Park.

Continue reading on the next page.