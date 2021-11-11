Jay-Z dodges multimillion-dollar lawsuit from fragrance company

Jay-Z scored a legal victory this week as a Manhattan jury rejected Parlux Fragrances’ breach of contract lawsuit against the Roc Nation boss.

Parlux Fragrances had accused the rap mogul of failing to promote a fragrance called “Gold Jay Z” in 2013. The lawsuit was filed in 2016 and stated that the serial entrepreneur didn’t fulfill promotional obligations connected to the 2013 launch, which required six promotional appearances.

The fragrance company had sought $67 million in damages, but the jury saw otherwise. Hov did take a small loss in the victory, as the jury also rejected his counterclaim accusing the company of failing to pay him approximately $6 million in royalties under the terms of the deal.

“You failed to prove your case, and they failed to prove their case,” New York state Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok said before excusing the jury, according to Law360.

Jay-Z also took the stand during the court proceedings and expressed his dissatisfaction with the deal and called the company “crappy.”

“I’ve always had problems with the quality of lazy work that was coming from Parlux,” Jay-Z testified on Nov. 1.

Hov also released a statement following the verdict and his attorney Alex Spiro said the rapper was “pleased” with the outcome.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times,” Jay-Z stated.

Parlux obviously wasn’t pleased with the jury’s decision and released a statement as well stating, “it believes it presented a strong case and is disappointed that the jury rendered a verdict today finding that neither side proved breach by the other,” and that it plans “to pursue all legal options available to it.”

