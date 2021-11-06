Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and REFORM Alliance to host NYC job fair

Jay-Z is rocking with the people once again as his Roc Nation and REFORM Alliance groups will host the “Team Roc New York Job Fair” at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18. The job fair hopes to revitalize New York’s workforce with thousands of positions of all levels available.

Those in attendance will be able to speak with companies like Zara, Lowe’s, Madison Square Garden, Amazon, Foot Locker, Live Nation, Vice, Hov’s 40/40 Club and more. They’ll also have the opportunity to seek advice on resume building, professional attire, and receive styling and grooming services.

“I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the companies that are participating in the job fair as well as Madison Square Garden for hosting and supporting our efforts. My hope is this event will not only stimulate New York’s economy but pair the state’s best and brightest employees with the country’s leading organizations,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez told Complex.

In order to participate at the job fair, employers must be willing to commit to offering full-time positions that are primarily based in the state of New York. Prospective candidates must be able to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, along with an appropriate ID matching the name on their documentation, in order to enter the venue.

“The Team Roc New York Job Fair is a real opportunity for socio-economic mobility for New Yorkers – those who want to work, yet have not had the exposure or connections to the right-fit jobs, or to the support services that can strengthen their prospects for employment. It is also a chance for us to work together – public, private, nonprofit sectors – to address the state’s labor shortages in a meaningful way,” Team Roc managing director Dania Diaz also told Complex.

With Jay-Z’s prison REFORM organization being part of the job fair as well , such services as expungements from records are also being offered. More information can be found at www.weareteamroc.com/jobfair and Roc Nation’s Instagram post below.