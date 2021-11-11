 Skip to content

LeBron James blasts Kyle Rittenhouse for faking tears in court (video)

November 11, 2021
Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

Kyle Rittenhouse (Image source: Antioch Police Department)

Kyle Rittenhouse is being accused by many observers of putting on a superficial display of anguish and sorrow during his testimony in his murder trial on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.


Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters and wounding a third during the Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the summer of 2020.

The teen defendant began hyperventilating and scrunching up his face while describing the scenario surrounding the killing of the first protester, Joseph Rosenbaum. Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, was also heard sobbing in the courtroom, CNN reports.


This prompted Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder to call for a 10-minute break for Rittenhouse to compose himself. 

However, it was LeBron James who needed to compose himself after laughing at Rittenhouse. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar and others described Rittenhouse’s crying as performative “crocodile tears” and attempted manipulation of the narrative to paint himself as the victim.

CNN pundit Ana Navarro-Cárdenas also tweeted: “Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27. Think about how much their loved ones have cried, real anguish and grief, not crocodile tears.”

Amanda Marcotte, a writer for Salon, tweeted: “F— this brat’s crocodile tears. Self-defense is when you are minding your own business, someone attacks you, and you have to fight back. Rittenhouse picked up a gun and went looking for trouble. He found it and, in a sane world, would go to jail for it.”

 

Carli Pierson, a USA TODAY opinion writer, penned that “Kyle Rittenhouse deserves an award for his melodramatic performance on the witness stand.”

Posted in

Nicki Minaj’s husband says sex was consensual with his assault victim

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Phoenix man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, another man in her apartment

By Rashad Milligan

4 important facts in the trial involving Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

By Rashad Milligan

Astroworld security guard explains why he quit before the festival (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

By Terry Shropshire

Travis Scott facing another lawsuit from family of 9-year-old

By rolling

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.