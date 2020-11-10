Kyle Rittenhouse’s mom offers frivolous defense of her son’s actions in Kenosha

Kyle Rittenhouse’s mom, Wendy, is blaming deceased protesters and law enforcement for her son’s alleged actions on the night she drove him from Illinois to Kenosha, Wisc.

Although the 17-year-old is facing murder charges for the fatal shootings of two protesters, his mother is attempting to justify her son being in Kenosha that night. On Tuesday, Wendy Rittenhouse spoke with Chicago Tribune, where she condemned the Kenosha Police Department along with state and local government.

“The police should have helped the businesses out instead of having a 17-year-old kid helping,” she said. “The police should have been involved with these people that lost their businesses. They should have stepped up.”

According to the 45-year-old mom, “no one” should have been out on that fateful night in Kenosha.

She added, “No one should have been there… The protesters should not have been there, also. My son shouldn’t have been there either.”

While Wendy Rittenhouse refused to say whether or not she was aware of her son having the rifle, she did admit that she does not see a problem with “teenagers possessing powerful firearms if they have ‘respect’ for the weapon.”

However, new reports have revealed 19-year-old Dominick Black is now facing charges for illegally buying the black market Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly used the night of the fatal shootings, according to Kenosha News.

Wendy Rittenhouse’s remarks come as her son, Kyle faces multiple charges including 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree reckless homicide, two counts of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. The charges are in connection with the fatal shootings of Kenosha, Wisc., resident, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Silver Lake, Wisc., resident Anthony Huber, 26, the gunshot wounds a third victim suffered on August 23.