‘We have to do better’: NBA legend Penny Hardaway reacts to Young Dolph’s death

Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway has publicly spoken on the death of Young Dolph.

On Nov. 18, the University of Memphis men’s basketball coach shared his thoughts on his Instagram story.

“We have to do better,” Hardaway said. “This [is] a guy who was coming back to give back to his community. To give back to our community, from our soil. Man, I just don’t get it … we just as a people have to do better.”

Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was shot and killed while at Makeda’s Cookies Downtown in Memphis.

He was 36.

Thornton lived in Georgia, but came back to his hometown as he was scheduled to host a Turkey Drive on Nov. 19, Fox13 Memphis reported.

The rapper was known for his entrepreneurial spirit, as he remained independent through his rise in the hip-hop industry after his 2014 breakout single “Preach.” He is survived by his two children and their mother.

“I wanted to give my condolences to the Thornton family,” Hardaway said. “To Dolph’s wife, kids, his friends. You guys are definitely in my prayers. I’m really hurt behind the situation. A guy that came from Memphis, 901-born. In the city all the time, giving back to Castalia (Heights), giving back to Hamilton High School, giving back to the city. To get murdered like that, it just doesn’t sit well with me, man.”

Hardaway was a 14-year veteran in the NBA, best known for averaging over 20 points per game with Shaquille O’Neal in Orlando from 1994-96.

A Memphis native, Hardaway was named the Tigers’ coach in 2018.