 Skip to content

Tito Jackson requests this song be played at his funeral

By rolling | Nov 23, 2021

Tito Jackson (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Tito Jackson wants one of his own songs played at his funeral.


The 68-year-old musician wants his track “Love One Another” — from his latest album Under Your Spell — played as he is laid to rest because he would want the song’s message to inspire the mourners.

When asked by NME which song he wants to be played at his funeral, he answered ” ‘Love One Another,’ ” and added: “I’m all about sharing the love and we have a natural love for each other.


“If we saw somebody in distress and they needed our help, I would say at least 90% of humans around the world would offer that out of natural love. Of course, you’re going to love your wife, your kids, and your friends, but expand that to the world.”

Jackson also opened up on the song that reminds him most of growing up at home in Gary, Indiana, with his parents Joe and Katherine Jackson and his brothers, Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, who became chart-topping sensations The Jackson 5.

Continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2
Tags: , , , ,

Ashanti discusses excitement about special trophy at Soul Train Awards (video)

Dr. Dre calls ex-wife’s allegations ‘appalling’

Reality TV star Karlie Redd celebrates multimillion-dollar record deal (photos)

Cardi B confesses to having jitters after hosting 1st awards show

“I have songs where I talk about Jesus overtly. But I like songs where you can just talk about life,” says Christian rapper Razzie. (Courtesy of Razzie) 

Christian rapper Razzie transformed his life and his lyrics

Boosie enrolling in famed HBCU this coming semester (video)


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.