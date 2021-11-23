Tito Jackson requests this song be played at his funeral

Tito Jackson wants one of his own songs played at his funeral.

The 68-year-old musician wants his track “Love One Another” — from his latest album Under Your Spell — played as he is laid to rest because he would want the song’s message to inspire the mourners.

When asked by NME which song he wants to be played at his funeral, he answered ” ‘Love One Another,’ ” and added: “I’m all about sharing the love and we have a natural love for each other.

“If we saw somebody in distress and they needed our help, I would say at least 90% of humans around the world would offer that out of natural love. Of course, you’re going to love your wife, your kids, and your friends, but expand that to the world.”

Jackson also opened up on the song that reminds him most of growing up at home in Gary, Indiana, with his parents Joe and Katherine Jackson and his brothers, Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, who became chart-topping sensations The Jackson 5.

