Quality Control Music, Goodr host Thanksgiving grocery pop-up in metro Atlanta

After another year of figuratively feeding the streets of Atlanta through quality projects, Quality Control Music literally helped feed the streets with the second annual Thanksgiving grocery pop-up market on Nov. 23 in College Park, Georgia.

At Welcome All Park, the record label and Goodr collaborated to hand out Thanksgiving feast essentials like Turkeys, eggs, bread, milk, and collard greens, among other items.

“God gives us blessings and it’s important to share that energy of helping folks,” said QC Music CEO

, according to a press release. “Giving back to our community is the least we can do.”

QC and Goodr first collaborated in 2020 at the height of the pandemic when the music label donated $100,000 to Goodr to feed 1,000 families. The label also fed 500 families in 2020 for Thanksgiving. This year, 250 families were fed through the drive-through market.

“We are grateful to the heads of Quality Control for their resolution in giving back to their community,” said Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe, according to the press release. “It is an honor to team up with such a household name and relieve some of the financial burden people are currently faced with.”

Goodr’s mission is to decrease food waste and food insecurity. Over 72 billion pounds of edible food is wasted every year in America, as 54 million Americans suffer from food insecurity, according to Goodr’s website.

QC Music, founded in March 2013, is the home of hip-hop superstars like Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Duke Deuce and Lakeyah.